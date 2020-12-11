Magma Fincorp Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Shipping Corporation of India Ltd, Yes Bank Ltd, Adani Green Energy Ltd and Adani Power Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 11 December 2020.

Magma Fincorp Ltd lost 6.63% to Rs 41.55 at 14:48 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.09 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 94774 shares in the past one month.

Shipping Corporation of India Ltd tumbled 5.03% to Rs 84.1. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 11.01 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.98 lakh shares in the past one month.

Yes Bank Ltd crashed 4.99% to Rs 19.42. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 524.81 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 505.89 lakh shares in the past one month.

Adani Green Energy Ltd pared 4.92% to Rs 985.05. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 84859 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.47 lakh shares in the past one month.

Adani Power Ltd plummeted 4.91% to Rs 44.55. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 33.59 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 27.97 lakh shares in the past one month.

