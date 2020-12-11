Information Technology shares slide

Information Technology stocks were trading with losses, with the S&P BSE IT Sector index falling 0.33 points or 0% at 22723.62 at 13:48 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE IT Sector index, Tanla Platforms Ltd (down 5%), Datamatics Global Services Ltd (down 2.58%),Birlasoft Ltd (down 2.45%),Brightcom Group Ltd (down 0.99%),Mastek Ltd (down 0.63%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Aptech Ltd (down 0.52%), Tech Mahindra Ltd (down 0.51%), L&T Technology Services Ltd (down 0.48%), NIIT Ltd (down 0.44%), and AXISCADES Technologies Ltd (down 0.37%).

On the other hand, TVS Electronics Ltd (up 15.23%), Hinduja Global Solutions Ltd (up 14.25%), and Sasken Technologies Ltd (up 6.62%) moved up.

At 13:48 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 200.19 or 0.44% at 46160.07.

The Nifty 50 index was up 53.6 points or 0.4% at 13531.9.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 130.04 points or 0.74% at 17593.12.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 20.94 points or 0.36% at 5844.11.

On BSE,1879 shares were trading in green, 943 were trading in red and 163 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)