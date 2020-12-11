Marico Ltd soars 1.73%, Gains for third straight session

Marico Ltd is quoting at Rs 411.15, up 1.73% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 24.18% in last one year as compared to a 13.3% gain in NIFTY and a 13.34% gain in the Nifty FMCG index.

Marico Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 411.15, up 1.73% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.64% on the day, quoting at 13564.5. The Sensex is at 46248.76, up 0.63%. Marico Ltd has added around 9.85% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which Marico Ltd is a constituent, has added around 9.67% in last one month and is currently quoting at 34054.8, up 0.6% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 26.66 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 30.1 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark December futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 412.75, up 1.61% on the day. Marico Ltd is up 24.18% in last one year as compared to a 13.3% gain in NIFTY and a 13.34% gain in the Nifty FMCG index.

The PE of the stock is 47.79 based on TTM earnings ending September 20.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)