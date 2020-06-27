JUST IN
Mahaan Impex standalone net profit rises 400.00% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales reported at Rs 0.52 crore

Net profit of Mahaan Impex rose 400.00% to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales reported to Rs 0.52 crore in the quarter ended March 2020. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 400.00% to Rs 0.05 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 92.59% to Rs 0.52 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.27 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales0.520 0 0.520.27 93 OPM %00 --9.62-44.44 - PBDT0.060.03 100 0.070.03 133 PBT0.050.01 400 0.050.01 400 NP0.050.01 400 0.050.01 400

First Published: Sat, June 27 2020. 08:32 IST

