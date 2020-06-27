Mahaan Impex standalone net profit rises 400.00% in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales reported at Rs 0.52 croreNet profit of Mahaan Impex rose 400.00% to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales reported to Rs 0.52 crore in the quarter ended March 2020. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 400.00% to Rs 0.05 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 92.59% to Rs 0.52 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.27 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales0.520 0 0.520.27 93 OPM %00 --9.62-44.44 - PBDT0.060.03 100 0.070.03 133 PBT0.050.01 400 0.050.01 400 NP0.050.01 400 0.050.01 400
