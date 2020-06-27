JUST IN
Oil India reports standalone net profit of Rs 925.64 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 16.11% to Rs 2589.56 crore

Net profit of Oil India reported to Rs 925.64 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 208.54 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 16.11% to Rs 2589.56 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 3086.89 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 0.23% to Rs 2584.06 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 2590.14 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 11.70% to Rs 12128.52 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 13734.96 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales2589.563086.89 -16 12128.5213734.96 -12 OPM %-42.5334.96 -21.3639.93 - PBDT-240.001378.70 PL 3611.936439.32 -44 PBT-492.79954.58 PL 2120.104943.01 -57 NP925.64-208.54 LP 2584.062590.14 0

