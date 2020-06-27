Oil India reports standalone net profit of Rs 925.64 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Oil India consolidated net profit declines 50.14% in the December 2019 quarter
Gulf Oil Lubricants India standalone net profit rises 12.21% in the December 2019 quarter
Ion Exchange (India) consolidated net profit declines 21.13% in the March 2020 quarter
Indian Oil Corporation consolidated net profit rises 178.19% in the December 2019 quarter
United Spirits consolidated net profit rises 15.29% in the December 2019 quarter
-
Sales decline 16.11% to Rs 2589.56 croreNet profit of Oil India reported to Rs 925.64 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 208.54 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 16.11% to Rs 2589.56 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 3086.89 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 0.23% to Rs 2584.06 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 2590.14 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 11.70% to Rs 12128.52 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 13734.96 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales2589.563086.89 -16 12128.5213734.96 -12 OPM %-42.5334.96 -21.3639.93 - PBDT-240.001378.70 PL 3611.936439.32 -44 PBT-492.79954.58 PL 2120.104943.01 -57 NP925.64-208.54 LP 2584.062590.14 0
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU