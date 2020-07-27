Mahalaxmi Seamless reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.04 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 2.13% to Rs 0.48 crore

Net profit of Mahalaxmi Seamless reported to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 2.13% to Rs 0.48 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.47 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.09 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.09 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales remain constant at Rs 1.87 crore in the year ended March 2020 and also during the previous year ended March 2019.

0.480.471.871.8741.6721.2833.6935.290.170.060.480.470.03-0.09-0.10-0.130.04-0.05-0.09-0.09

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)