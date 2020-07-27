Escorts consolidated net profit rises 5.38% in the June 2020 quarter

JUST IN
Sales decline 24.38% to Rs 1089.26 crore

Net profit of Escorts rose 5.38% to Rs 92.46 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 87.74 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 24.38% to Rs 1089.26 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1440.45 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales1089.261440.45 -24 OPM %11.079.89 -PBDT148.71154.11 -4 PBT121.63129.36 -6 NP92.4687.74 5

Mon, July 27 2020. 15:51 IST

