Escorts consolidated net profit rises 5.38% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 24.38% to Rs 1089.26 crore

Net profit of Escorts rose 5.38% to Rs 92.46 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 87.74 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 24.38% to Rs 1089.26 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1440.45 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.

