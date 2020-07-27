Marico consolidated net profit rises 23.70% in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 11.13% to Rs 1925.00 croreNet profit of Marico rose 23.70% to Rs 381.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 308.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 11.13% to Rs 1925.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 2166.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales1925.002166.00 -11 OPM %24.1621.28 -PBDT475.00477.00 0 PBT441.00442.00 0 NP381.00308.00 24
