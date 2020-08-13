Yamuna Syndicate standalone net profit declines 1.69% in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 18.10% to Rs 15.34 croreNet profit of Yamuna Syndicate declined 1.69% to Rs 0.58 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.59 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 18.10% to Rs 15.34 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 18.73 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales15.3418.73 -18 OPM %3.593.47 -PBDT0.800.86 -7 PBT0.790.85 -7 NP0.580.59 -2
