Yamuna Syndicate standalone net profit declines 1.69% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 18.10% to Rs 15.34 crore

Net profit of Yamuna Syndicate declined 1.69% to Rs 0.58 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.59 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 18.10% to Rs 15.34 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 18.73 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.15.3418.733.593.470.800.860.790.850.580.59

