JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Precision Wires India reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.00 crore in the June 2020 quarter
Business Standard

Towa Sokki reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.05 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Reported sales nil

Net Loss of Towa Sokki reported to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.17 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.23 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 42.86% to Rs 0.04 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales00.02 -100 0.040.07 -43 OPM %0-200.00 --650.00-442.86 - PBDT-0.05-0.02 -150 -0.17-0.23 26 PBT-0.05-0.02 -150 -0.17-0.23 26 NP-0.05-0.02 -150 -0.17-0.23 26

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, August 13 2020. 13:23 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU