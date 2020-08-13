Towa Sokki reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.05 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Towa Sokki reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.03 crore in the December 2019 quarter
Passenger vehicle retail sales down 1.17 pc in February: FADA
TVS Motor sales in July 2020 grows by 27 per cent over June 2020
Hyundai integrates entire sales network with online sales platform
Audi India launches online sales initiative amid coronavirus pandemic
-
Reported sales nilNet Loss of Towa Sokki reported to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.17 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.23 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 42.86% to Rs 0.04 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales00.02 -100 0.040.07 -43 OPM %0-200.00 --650.00-442.86 - PBDT-0.05-0.02 -150 -0.17-0.23 26 PBT-0.05-0.02 -150 -0.17-0.23 26 NP-0.05-0.02 -150 -0.17-0.23 26
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU