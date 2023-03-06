Mahanagar Gas, CAMS, Neogen Chemicals in spotlight

Mahanagar Gas: The company will acquire 100% stake in Unison Enviro ('UEPL') for 531 crore. This acquisition will enable MGL to expand to newer geographical areas in Maharashtra (Ratnagiri, Latur & Osmanabad) and Karnataka (Chitradurga & Davanagere) thereby providing new avenues for long term growth.

Computer Age Management Services Limited (CAMS): The company announced the acquisition of a 55.42% stake in Think Analytics India (Think360 AI), a full-stack AI and data sciences firm, which provides innovative solutions using digital technologies like advanced analytics, AI/ML and mobile & cloud computing. The acquisition is aimed to strengthen its account aggregator framework and enhance AI & Analytics services.

Neogen Chemicals: The company entered into a definitive agreement to acquire 100% stake in BuLi Chemicals India from Livent for Rs 25 crore. BuLi Chem is engaged in carrying out Manufacture and sale of N Butyl Lithium and other organolithium products. It has presence in India.

Krsnaa Diagnostics: The company announced that it has operationalized diagnostics center at Fazilka, Punjab. This is part of the agreement with the Government of Punjab for procurement, operation and maintenance of 25 CT Scanners, 6 new MRI Machines, 30 Pathological Laboratories, 1 Referral Laboratory and 95 Collection Centers across the State of Punjab.

Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC): The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) has given approval for the amalgamation of HDFC Property Ventures and HDFC Venture Capital with HDFC Capital Advisors, a subsidiary of HDFC.

Hindustan Aeronautics: The company has received Income Tax Refund Order from the Office of Joint Commissioner of Income Tax (OSD) for the Assessment Yeas 2012-13. The order has allowed R&D expenditure of Rs 725.98 crore as capital expenditure, resulting in refund of Rs 570.05 crore. The above refund of Rs 570.05 crore includes of interest Rs 163.68 crore.

