Maharashtra Scooters standalone net profit rises 1310.26% in the December 2018 quarter

Sales rise 4.03% to Rs 3.10 croreNet profit of Maharashtra Scooters rose 1310.26% to Rs 5.50 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.39 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 4.03% to Rs 3.10 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 2.98 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales3.102.98 4 OPM %-50.97-104.03 -PBDT5.960.95 527 PBT5.540.74 649 NP5.500.39 1310
