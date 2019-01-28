Maharashtra Scooters standalone net profit rises 1310.26% in the December 2018 quarter

JUST IN
Shriram Asset Management Co reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.85 crore in the December 2018 quarter
Business Standard

Sales rise 4.03% to Rs 3.10 crore

Net profit of Maharashtra Scooters rose 1310.26% to Rs 5.50 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.39 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 4.03% to Rs 3.10 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 2.98 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales3.102.98 4 OPM %-50.97-104.03 -PBDT5.960.95 527 PBT5.540.74 649 NP5.500.39 1310

First Published: Mon, January 28 2019. 17:27 IST

