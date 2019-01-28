Wockhardt reports consolidated net loss of Rs 76.86 crore in the December 2018 quarter

-
Sales rise 4.03% to Rs 1045.86 croreNet Loss of Wockhardt reported to Rs 76.86 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against net loss of Rs 42.55 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 4.03% to Rs 1045.86 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 1005.30 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales1045.861005.30 4 OPM %-1.714.64 -PBDT-79.3621.94 PL PBT-120.59-16.01 -653 NP-76.86-42.55 -81
