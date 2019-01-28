Astec Lifesciences consolidated net profit rises 39.11% in the December 2018 quarter

-
Sales rise 60.76% to Rs 119.43 croreNet profit of Astec Lifesciences rose 39.11% to Rs 9.96 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 7.16 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 60.76% to Rs 119.43 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 74.29 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales119.4374.29 61 OPM %17.7818.04 -PBDT20.6912.51 65 PBT15.338.85 73 NP9.967.16 39
