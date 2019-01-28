Shriram Asset Management Co reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.85 crore in the December 2018 quarter

-
Sales rise 39.13% to Rs 0.32 croreNet Loss of Shriram Asset Management Co reported to Rs 0.85 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against net loss of Rs 0.29 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 39.13% to Rs 0.32 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.23 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales0.320.23 39 OPM %-365.63-339.13 -PBDT-0.84-0.28 -200 PBT-0.85-0.29 -193 NP-0.85-0.29 -193
