Shriram Transport Finance Company standalone net profit rises 17.34% in the December 2018 quarter

Sales rise 18.19% to Rs 3991.04 crore

Net profit of Shriram Transport Finance Company rose 17.34% to Rs 635.45 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 541.54 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 18.19% to Rs 3991.04 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 3376.80 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales3991.043376.80 18 OPM %72.9472.12 -PBDT994.83842.63 18 PBT983.94833.48 18 NP635.45541.54 17

January 28 2019

