Maharashtra Scooters standalone net profit rises 40.04% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 15.50% to Rs 192.39 crore

Net profit of Maharashtra Scooters rose 40.04% to Rs 190.03 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 135.70 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 15.50% to Rs 192.39 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 166.57 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.192.39166.5796.7197.92186.10163.18185.61162.69190.03135.70

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)