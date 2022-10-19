Maharashtra Scooters standalone net profit rises 40.04% in the September 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 15.50% to Rs 192.39 croreNet profit of Maharashtra Scooters rose 40.04% to Rs 190.03 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 135.70 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 15.50% to Rs 192.39 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 166.57 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales192.39166.57 16 OPM %96.7197.92 -PBDT186.10163.18 14 PBT185.61162.69 14 NP190.03135.70 40
