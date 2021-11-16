Oil and Gas stocks edge lower

Oil and Gas stocks were trading in red, with the S&P BSE Oil&Gas index decreasing 85.24 points or 0.45% at 19033.4 at 13:50 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Oil&Gas index, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (down 2.79%), Reliance Industries Ltd (down 1.29%), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (down 1.1%), Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (down 0.83%), and Petronet LNG Ltd (down 0.36%), were the top losers.

On the other hand, Adani Total Gas Ltd (up 1.09%), GAIL (India) Ltd (up 0.41%), and Indraprastha Gas Ltd (up 0.2%) turned up.

At 13:50 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 61.3 or 0.1% at 60657.41.

The Nifty 50 index was down 11.6 points or 0.06% at 18097.85.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 205.31 points or 0.7% at 29381.02.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 32.61 points or 0.35% at 9220.06.

On BSE,1822 shares were trading in green, 1388 were trading in red and 172 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)