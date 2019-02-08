JUST IN
Mahashree Trading standalone net profit rises 677.78% in the December 2018 quarter

Sales rise 3715.38% to Rs 4.96 crore

Net profit of Mahashree Trading rose 677.78% to Rs 0.70 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 3715.38% to Rs 4.96 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.13 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales4.960.13 3715 OPM %38.1069.23 -PBDT1.890.09 2000 PBT1.890.09 2000 NP0.700.09 678

