Mahaveer Infoway consolidated net profit rises 150.00% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 67.16% to Rs 1.12 crore

Net profit of Mahaveer Infoway rose 150.00% to Rs 0.10 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 67.16% to Rs 1.12 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.67 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.1.120.6714.2911.940.130.060.100.040.100.04

