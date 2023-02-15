Mahaveer Infoway consolidated net profit rises 150.00% in the December 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 67.16% to Rs 1.12 croreNet profit of Mahaveer Infoway rose 150.00% to Rs 0.10 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 67.16% to Rs 1.12 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.67 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales1.120.67 67 OPM %14.2911.94 -PBDT0.130.06 117 PBT0.100.04 150 NP0.100.04 150
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
