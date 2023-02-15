JUST IN
Axis Bank allots 1.44 lakh equity shares under ESOP
Mahaveer Infoway consolidated net profit rises 150.00% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 67.16% to Rs 1.12 crore

Net profit of Mahaveer Infoway rose 150.00% to Rs 0.10 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 67.16% to Rs 1.12 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.67 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales1.120.67 67 OPM %14.2911.94 -PBDT0.130.06 117 PBT0.100.04 150 NP0.100.04 150

First Published: Wed, February 15 2023. 07:38 IST

