Mahaveer Infoway consolidated net profit rises 57.14% in the September 2022 quarter

Net profit of Mahaveer Infoway rose 57.14% to Rs 0.11 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 5.33% to Rs 0.79 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.75 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.0.790.7522.7814.670.150.080.110.070.110.07

