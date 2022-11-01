Mahaveer Infoway consolidated net profit rises 57.14% in the September 2022 quarter

JUST IN
Sales rise 5.33% to Rs 0.79 crore

Net profit of Mahaveer Infoway rose 57.14% to Rs 0.11 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 5.33% to Rs 0.79 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.75 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales0.790.75 5 OPM %22.7814.67 -PBDT0.150.08 88 PBT0.110.07 57 NP0.110.07 57

First Published: Tue, November 01 2022. 09:24 IST

