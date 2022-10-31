Daulat Securities standalone net profit rises 12.50% in the September 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Daulat Securities reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.91 crore in the March 2022 quarter
BAMPSL Securities reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.13 crore in the September 2022 quarter
Oasis Securities standalone net profit declines 65.56% in the September 2022 quarter
SKP Securities standalone net profit declines 27.43% in the September 2022 quarter
Board of Vodafone Idea approves preferential issue of equity securities to Euro Pacific Securities
-
Sales decline 23.02% to Rs 0.97 croreNet profit of Daulat Securities rose 12.50% to Rs 0.90 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.80 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 23.02% to Rs 0.97 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1.26 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales0.971.26 -23 OPM %81.4450.00 -PBDT0.900.80 13 PBT0.900.80 13 NP0.900.80 13
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU