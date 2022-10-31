Daulat Securities standalone net profit rises 12.50% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 23.02% to Rs 0.97 crore

Net profit of Daulat Securities rose 12.50% to Rs 0.90 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.80 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 23.02% to Rs 0.97 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1.26 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.0.971.2681.4450.000.900.800.900.800.900.80

