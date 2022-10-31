JUST IN
Daulat Securities standalone net profit rises 12.50% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 23.02% to Rs 0.97 crore

Net profit of Daulat Securities rose 12.50% to Rs 0.90 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.80 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 23.02% to Rs 0.97 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1.26 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales0.971.26 -23 OPM %81.4450.00 -PBDT0.900.80 13 PBT0.900.80 13 NP0.900.80 13

First Published: Mon, October 31 2022. 17:47 IST

