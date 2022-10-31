JUST IN
Asahi India Glass consolidated net profit rises 29.59% in the September 2022 quarter
AGI Greenpac standalone net profit rises 11.67% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 65.64% to Rs 512.55 crore

Net profit of AGI Greenpac rose 11.67% to Rs 33.96 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 30.41 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 65.64% to Rs 512.55 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 309.44 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales512.55309.44 66 OPM %16.5918.44 -PBDT76.7567.83 13 PBT46.9647.55 -1 NP33.9630.41 12

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mon, October 31 2022. 17:47 IST

