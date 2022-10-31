AGI Greenpac standalone net profit rises 11.67% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 65.64% to Rs 512.55 crore

Net profit of AGI Greenpac rose 11.67% to Rs 33.96 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 30.41 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 65.64% to Rs 512.55 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 309.44 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.512.55309.4416.5918.4476.7567.8346.9647.5533.9630.41

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)