Larsen & Toubro consolidated net profit rises 22.51% in the September 2022 quarter

Net profit of Larsen & Toubro rose 22.51% to Rs 2228.97 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1819.45 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 22.98% to Rs 42762.61 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 34772.90 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.

