L&T records 23% YoY grwoth in Q2 PAT; order book at Rs 3.72 lakh crore
Larsen & Toubro consolidated net profit rises 22.51% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 22.98% to Rs 42762.61 crore

Net profit of Larsen & Toubro rose 22.51% to Rs 2228.97 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1819.45 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 22.98% to Rs 42762.61 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 34772.90 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales42762.6134772.90 23 OPM %11.4615.78 -PBDT4802.313747.67 28 PBT3942.143018.92 31 NP2228.971819.45 23

First Published: Mon, October 31 2022. 18:08 IST

