IFB Agro Industries consolidated net profit declines 23.91% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 36.54% to Rs 406.18 croreNet profit of IFB Agro Industries declined 23.91% to Rs 16.10 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 21.16 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 36.54% to Rs 406.18 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 297.49 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales406.18297.49 37 OPM %5.258.18 -PBDT24.5728.69 -14 PBT19.8825.05 -21 NP16.1021.16 -24
