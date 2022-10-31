IFB Agro Industries consolidated net profit declines 23.91% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 36.54% to Rs 406.18 crore

Net profit of IFB Agro Industries declined 23.91% to Rs 16.10 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 21.16 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 36.54% to Rs 406.18 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 297.49 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.

