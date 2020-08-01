JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank standalone net profit declines 42.16% in the June 2020 quarter
Business Standard

Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India reports consolidated net loss of Rs 27.65 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 51.90% to Rs 294.03 crore

Net loss of Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India reported to Rs 27.65 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 3.68 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 51.90% to Rs 294.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 611.32 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales294.03611.32 -52 OPM %6.3412.58 -PBDT29.2969.43 -58 PBT-34.549.63 PL NP-27.653.68 PL

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sat, August 01 2020. 07:57 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU