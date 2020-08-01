Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India reports consolidated net loss of Rs 27.65 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Mahindra & Mahindra consolidated net profit declines 84.74% in the December 2019 quarter
Mahindra & Mahindra reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1334.58 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India consolidated net profit declines 83.95% in the December 2019 quarter
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services consolidated net profit declines 65.79% in the March 2020 quarter
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services standalone net profit declines 62.43% in the March 2020 quarter
-
Sales decline 51.90% to Rs 294.03 croreNet loss of Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India reported to Rs 27.65 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 3.68 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 51.90% to Rs 294.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 611.32 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales294.03611.32 -52 OPM %6.3412.58 -PBDT29.2969.43 -58 PBT-34.549.63 PL NP-27.653.68 PL
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU