Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India reports consolidated net loss of Rs 27.65 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 51.90% to Rs 294.03 crore

Net loss of Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India reported to Rs 27.65 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 3.68 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 51.90% to Rs 294.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 611.32 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.294.03611.326.3412.5829.2969.43-34.549.63-27.653.68

