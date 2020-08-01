JUST IN
Board of Motilal Oswal Financial Services appoints director
Jain Irrigation Systems reports consolidated net loss of Rs 324.24 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 36.66% to Rs 1636.21 crore

Net loss of Jain Irrigation Systems reported to Rs 324.24 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 53.75 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 36.66% to Rs 1636.21 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 2583.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 715.13 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 239.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 27.53% to Rs 6215.81 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 8576.94 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales1636.212583.07 -37 6215.818576.94 -28 OPM %-10.179.64 --1.2210.79 - PBDT-367.12201.24 PL -654.43687.01 PL PBT-469.80129.27 PL -1019.95374.15 PL NP-324.2453.75 PL -715.13239.08 PL

