Titan Company Ltd Spurts 2.39%, S&P BSE Consumer Durables index Gains 1.27%

Titan Company Ltd has added 5.74% over last one month compared to 3.67% gain in S&P BSE Consumer Durables index and 0.78% rise in the SENSEX

Titan Company Ltd gained 2.39% today to trade at Rs 2495. The S&P BSE Consumer Durables index is up 1.27% to quote at 44454.2. The index is up 3.67 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Voltas Ltd increased 1.54% and Blue Star Ltd added 1.49% on the day. The S&P BSE Consumer Durables index went up 46.26 % over last one year compared to the 21.75% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Titan Company Ltd has added 5.74% over last one month compared to 3.67% gain in S&P BSE Consumer Durables index and 0.78% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 8857 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 35977 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 2678.1 on 18 Oct 2021. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 1396.25 on 22 Feb 2021.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)