Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd Spurts 2.63%

Lifespace Developers Ltd rose 2.63% today to trade at Rs 380. The S&P BSE Realty index is up 0.82% to quote at 2124.06. The index is up 15.99 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, increased 2.19% and added 1.34% on the day. The index went down 4.51 % over last one year compared to the 17.84% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Lifespace Developers Ltd has added 0.93% over last one month compared to 15.99% gain in index and 6.77% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 100 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 20839 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 669 on 20 Jun 2018. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 351.9 on 27 Mar 2019.

