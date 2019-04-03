JUST IN
PSU OMCs drops as crude oil rises
Business Standard

Volumes spurt at Indian Energy Exchange Ltd counter

Capital Market 

TI Financial Holdings Ltd, General Insurance Corporation of India, ICRA Ltd, K P R Mill Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 03 April 2019.

Indian Energy Exchange Ltd registered volume of 34.25 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 11.6 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.95 lakh shares. The stock rose 0.28% to Rs.162.20. Volumes stood at 4.37 lakh shares in the last session.

TI Financial Holdings Ltd registered volume of 6.87 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 8.72 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 78751 shares. The stock rose 0.20% to Rs.490.95. Volumes stood at 51354 shares in the last session.

General Insurance Corporation of India clocked volume of 10.92 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 8.38 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.30 lakh shares. The stock gained 4.63% to Rs.265.55. Volumes stood at 1.43 lakh shares in the last session.

ICRA Ltd recorded volume of 40282 shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 7.08 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 5686 shares. The stock lost 0.49% to Rs.2,920.30. Volumes stood at 979 shares in the last session.

K P R Mill Ltd registered volume of 1.26 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 6.36 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 19792 shares. The stock slipped 2.04% to Rs.564.80. Volumes stood at 15563 shares in the last session.

First Published: Wed, April 03 2019. 14:30 IST

