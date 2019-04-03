Volumes spurt at Indian Energy Exchange Ltd counter

Indian Energy Exchange Ltd registered volume of 34.25 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 11.6 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.95 lakh shares
TI Financial Holdings Ltd, General Insurance Corporation of India, ICRA Ltd, K P R Mill Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 03 April 2019.
Indian Energy Exchange Ltd registered volume of 34.25 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 11.6 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.95 lakh shares. The stock rose 0.28% to Rs.162.20. Volumes stood at 4.37 lakh shares in the last session.
TI Financial Holdings Ltd registered volume of 6.87 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 8.72 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 78751 shares. The stock rose 0.20% to Rs.490.95. Volumes stood at 51354 shares in the last session.
General Insurance Corporation of India clocked volume of 10.92 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 8.38 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.30 lakh shares. The stock gained 4.63% to Rs.265.55. Volumes stood at 1.43 lakh shares in the last session.
ICRA Ltd recorded volume of 40282 shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 7.08 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 5686 shares. The stock lost 0.49% to Rs.2,920.30. Volumes stood at 979 shares in the last session.
K P R Mill Ltd registered volume of 1.26 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 6.36 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 19792 shares. The stock slipped 2.04% to Rs.564.80. Volumes stood at 15563 shares in the last session.
