RBL Bank to consider raising of funds

RBL Bank said the meeting of the board of directors of the bank is scheduled on 20 August 2020, to consider and approve raising of funds by way of issue of equity shares of the bank on a preferential basis.

The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 17 August 2020. Shares of RBL Bank rose 3.44% to settle at Rs 183.45 yesterday.

The private bank's net profit fell 47.1% to Rs 141.22 crore on 2.6% rise in total income to Rs 2568.32 crore in Q1 June 2020 over Q1 June 2019.

RBL Bank is a private sector bank. It offers specialized services under six business verticals namely: corporate & institutional banking, commercial banking, branch & business banking, retail assets, development banking and financial inclusion, treasury and financial markets operations.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)