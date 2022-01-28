Mahindra Logistics Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

H.G. Infra Engineering Ltd, Vaibhav Global Ltd, Privi Speciality Chemicals Ltd and Finolex Industries Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 28 January 2022.

H.G. Infra Engineering Ltd, Vaibhav Global Ltd, Privi Speciality Chemicals Ltd and Finolex Industries Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 28 January 2022.

Mahindra Logistics Ltd lost 10.54% to Rs 590 at 14:51 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 20570 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7679 shares in the past one month.

H.G. Infra Engineering Ltd tumbled 10.06% to Rs 520.25. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 2.08 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11471 shares in the past one month.

Vaibhav Global Ltd crashed 7.49% to Rs 468.25. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 41701 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 33484 shares in the past one month.

Privi Speciality Chemicals Ltd pared 7.28% to Rs 1874. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 3319 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7402 shares in the past one month.

Finolex Industries Ltd corrected 5.31% to Rs 170.35. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 4.16 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 86114 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)