Mahindra Logistics update on acquisitions related with Meru Travel Solutions

Mahindra Logistics announced that the closing requirements are still underway for the acquisition of 100% paid-up share capital of Meru Mobility Tech, V-Link Automotive Services and V-Link Fleet Solutions from Meru Travel Solutions (MTSPL) (a fellow subsidiary of the company); and 100% paid-up share capital of MTSPL from Mahindra & Mahindra, Holding and Promoter Company of the Company.
The acquisitions are now expected to be completed before end of May 2022 instead of February 2022.
