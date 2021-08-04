Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services achieves disbursement of Rs 2400 cr in July

Collection efficiency improves to 95%

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services announced that during the month of July 2021, the Company saw macro sentiments turning positive with normalcy returning.

The disbursement during the month at ~ Rs. 2,400 crore, more than doubled over a smaller base in July 2020. The collection efficiency further improved to ~95%, up from ~90% in June 2021.

The NPA contract counts are showing stability and a declining trend. The Company expects a meaningful reduction in number of NPA contracts in August 2021 and September 2021 with improved mobility and customer cash flows.

