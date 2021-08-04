Board of CL Educate approves proposal for sub-division of equity shares

-
-
At meeting held on 03 August 2021The Board of CL Educate at its meeting held on 03 August 2021 has approved the proposal for sub-division (split) of equity shares from the Face Value of Rs.10/- per share to Rs.5/- per share and consequent alteration of Memorandum of Association of the Company, subject to approval of the Members of the Company.
