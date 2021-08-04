Govt. waives off registration charges for electric vehicles

RattanIndia backed Revolt Motors, India's market leader in electric motorbikes welcomed the Ministry of Road Transport & Highways', Govt. of India notification dated 3 August 2021 whereby Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989 has been amended to waive off registration charges for Electric Vehicles.

This will be a big boost for EV vehicles sales since customers will end up saving a big portion of the vehicle cost as registration charges.

With falling battery prices, EV bikes prices are already comparable to their petrol counterparts. The waiver of registration charges will further make ebikes more affordable for the customers.

