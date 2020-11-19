Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Ltd rises nearly 6%

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Ltd is quoting at Rs 165.9, up 5.97% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 17.37% in last one year as compared to a 7.89% gain in NIFTY and a 1.73% gain in the Nifty Financial Services index.

The benchmark November futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 163.9, up 4.43% on the day. Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Ltd is down 17.37% in last one year as compared to a 7.89% gain in NIFTY and a 1.73% gain in the Nifty Financial Services index.

The PE of the stock is 18.56 based on TTM earnings ending September 20.

