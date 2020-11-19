Bharat Road Network Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

-
Goa Carbon Ltd, Anant Raj Ltd, Hindustan Construction Company Ltd and Veto Switchgears & Cables Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 19 November 2020.
Bharat Road Network Ltd surged 20.00% to Rs 36 at 12:02 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 11246 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2114 shares in the past one month.
Goa Carbon Ltd soared 20.00% to Rs 260.4. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 72649 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4006 shares in the past one month.
Anant Raj Ltd spiked 16.50% to Rs 23.3. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 3.15 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 29365 shares in the past one month.
Hindustan Construction Company Ltd exploded 12.96% to Rs 5.84. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 39.39 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.62 lakh shares in the past one month.
Veto Switchgears & Cables Ltd spurt 11.79% to Rs 55.45. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 14258 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7499 shares in the past one month.
