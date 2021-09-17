Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Ltd soars 0.35%, gains for fifth straight session

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Ltd is quoting at Rs 174.2, up 0.35% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 30.73% in last one year as compared to a 53.17% jump in NIFTY and a 71.17% jump in the Nifty Financial Services.

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Ltd is up for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 174.2, up 0.35% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.04% on the day, quoting at 17622. The Sensex is at 59192.95, up 0.09%. Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Ltd has gained around 17.66% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 6.49% in last one month and is currently quoting at 18356.75, up 0.21% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 55.06 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 76.37 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark September futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 174.2, up 0.32% on the day. Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Ltd is up 30.73% in last one year as compared to a 53.17% jump in NIFTY and a 71.17% jump in the Nifty Financial Services index.

The PE of the stock is 0 based on TTM earnings ending June 21.

