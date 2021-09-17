RPP Infra Projects Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

TPL Plastech Ltd, Karur Vysya Bank Ltd, TCI Developers Ltd and Next Mediaworks Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 17 September 2021.

RPP Infra Projects Ltd spiked 15.69% to Rs 76 at 12:05 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 74830 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 36080 shares in the past one month.

TPL Plastech Ltd soared 13.91% to Rs 219.85. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 61461 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8923 shares in the past one month.

Karur Vysya Bank Ltd surged 10.07% to Rs 50.3. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 23.12 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.42 lakh shares in the past one month.

TCI Developers Ltd rose 9.99% to Rs 356.7. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1645 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1211 shares in the past one month.

Next Mediaworks Ltd jumped 9.96% to Rs 5.74. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 38085 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4240 shares in the past one month.

