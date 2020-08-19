Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Ltd soars 2.13%

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Ltd is quoting at Rs 139, up 2.13% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 27.58% in last one year as compared to a 3.74% spurt in NIFTY and a 11.13% spurt in the Nifty Financial Services index.

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 139, up 2.13% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.39% on the day, quoting at 11429.25. The Sensex is at 38696.08, up 0.44%. Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Ltd has dropped around 0.71% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 0.26% in last one month and is currently quoting at 10995.6, up 0.63% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 86.1 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 220.34 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark August futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 138.45, up 1.95% on the day. Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Ltd is down 27.58% in last one year as compared to a 3.74% spurt in NIFTY and a 11.13% spurt in the Nifty Financial Services index.

The PE of the stock is 17 based on TTM earnings ending June 20.

