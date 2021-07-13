Mahindra & Mahindra launches new 'Bolero Neo'

Mahindra & Mahindra launched the new 'Bolero Neo'.

Available at all Mahindra dealerships across India from today, the new Bolero Neo is launched at an introductory price of Rs 8.48 Lakh (Ex-Showroom Price, All India) for the N4 variant.

The new Bolero Neo will cater to the evolving customers looking for an SUV that is tough and authentic yet modern and trendy. The existing Bolero will continue to sell along with the Bolero Neo in the market.

