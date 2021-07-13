Spandana Sphoorty Financial plans NCD issuance up to Rs 215 cr

The Committee of Board of Directors of Spandana Sphoorty Financial on 13 July 2021 has approved the issuance of:

a) up to 3,000 Senior, Rated, Listed, Secured, Redeemable, Principal Protected Market Linked, Non-Convertible Debentures having face value of Rs 1 lakh each up to Rs 30 crore with green shoe option of up to 3,000 Senior, Rated, Listed, Secured, Redeemable, Principal Protected Market Linked, Non-Convertible Debentures having face value of Rs.1 lakh each up to Rs 30 crore aggregating up to Rs 60 crore;

b) up to 7,500 Senior, Rated, Listed, Secured, Redeemable, Principal Protected Market Linked, Non-Convertible Debentures having face value of Rs 1 lakh each up to Rs 75 crore with green shoe option of up to 5,000 Senior, Rated, Listed, Secured, Redeemable, Principal Protected Market Linked, Non-Convertible Debentures having face value of Rs 1 lakh each, up to Rs 50 crore, aggregating up to Rs 125 crore;

c) up to 300 Rated, Unsubordinated, Listed, Secured, Transferable, Redeemable Non-Convertible Debentures having face value of Rs.10 lakh each, up to Rs.30 crore on private placement basis.

