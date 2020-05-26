Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd jumps 1.1%

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd is quoting at Rs 431.05, up 1.1% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 36.55% in last one year as compared to a 23.72% slide in NIFTY and a 30.93% slide in the Nifty Auto.

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd is up for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 431.05, up 1.1% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.63% on the day, quoting at 9096.6. The Sensex is at 30896.17, up 0.73%. Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd has gained around 30.5% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 7.57% in last one month and is currently quoting at 5767, up 1.34% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 34.95 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 81.26 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark May futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 430.5, up 1.07% on the day. Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd is down 36.55% in last one year as compared to a 23.72% slide in NIFTY and a 30.93% slide in the Nifty Auto index.

The PE of the stock is 13.7 based on TTM earnings ending December 19.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)