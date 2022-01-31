Tata Coffee gains after Q3 PAT spurts 38% YoY to Rs 69 cr

-
ALSO READ
Tata Coffee gains after Q2 FY22 PAT rises 27% Y-o-Y
Tata Coffee Ltd Spurts 3.29%
Devyani International extends partnership with Costa Coffee
Pan India Cloud Coffee brand SLAY Coffee announces the launch of India's First digital Grab & Go Coffee Bar
Pan India D2C Coffee brand SLAY Coffee announces strategic tie-up with Farmer Produce Organisation for coffee sourcing
-
Tata Coffee rose 1.25% to Rs 215.50 after the company's consolidated net profit jumped 38.4% to Rs 69.46 crore on a 17.5% increase in net sales to Rs 626.07 crore in Q3 FY22 over Q3 FY21.
The group's consolidated profit for Q3 FY22 is higher at Rs 69.46 crore driven by improved operating performance in the value-added businesses.
Consolidated total income for the quarter was higher at Rs 634 crore as compared to Rs 538 crore for the corresponding quarter of the previous year, registering an increase of 18% driven primarily by improved performance in the value-added businesses. Consolidated profit before tax (PBT) surged 34.9% to Rs 91.72 crore in Q3 FY22 from Rs 67.98 crore in Q3 FY21.
Tata Coffee's Vietnam operations continue to deliver improved operating performance, despite inflationary ocean freight costs. As per the company's press release, both production and sales volume continue to show steady improvements over the corresponding quarter of the previous year.
Commenting on the Q3 performance of the company and the group, Chacko P Thomas, the managing director of Tata Coffee, has said, "Despite challenging conditions of unprecedented freight cost increases and inflationary pressures on input costs, including power and packing material, our overall performance has improved. Our India Instant Coffee performance has been robust. We have seen stable performances across key geographies. Our Vietnam operations continue to be healthy despite higher sea freight costs and order pipeline continues to be encouraging. Our Plantation performance of Coffee and Pepper have also been good. Our Subsidiary, Eight O'Clock Coffee [EOC] has during the quarter recorded improved performance on account of better realisations and favourable channel mix."
Tata Coffee is a subsidiary of Tata Consumer Products. It is Asia's largest integrated coffee company, the second largest exporter of instant coffee and foremost producer of specialty coffee in India.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU