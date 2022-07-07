Volumes soar at Jubilant Pharmova Ltd counter

Jubilant Pharmova Ltd clocked volume of 5.03 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 13.42 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 37452 shares

NBCC (India) Ltd, Sobha Ltd, Blue Star Ltd, Equitas Small Finance Bank Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 07 July 2022.

Jubilant Pharmova Ltd clocked volume of 5.03 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 13.42 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 37452 shares. The stock gained 9.35% to Rs.377.00. Volumes stood at 28961 shares in the last session.

NBCC (India) Ltd recorded volume of 226.21 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 8.41 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 26.90 lakh shares. The stock gained 8.59% to Rs.31.60. Volumes stood at 28.05 lakh shares in the last session.

Sobha Ltd recorded volume of 31.74 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.75 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 4.10 lakh shares. The stock gained 7.63% to Rs.628.25. Volumes stood at 5.6 lakh shares in the last session.

Blue Star Ltd witnessed volume of 7.79 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.08 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.10 lakh shares. The stock increased 0.11% to Rs.876.00. Volumes stood at 3.7 lakh shares in the last session.

Equitas Small Finance Bank Ltd saw volume of 33.06 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.25 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 5.29 lakh shares. The stock increased 3.18% to Rs.40.60. Volumes stood at 7.66 lakh shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)