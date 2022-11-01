Board of Varun Beverages notes commencement of trial production at Kosi unit

Also notes hike in shareholding in JV - IDVB Recycling Operations

The Board of Varun Beverages at its meeting held on 01 November 2022 has taken note of commencement of trial production of Kurkure puffs at its production facility at Kosi, Uttar Pradesh. The Board also noted the company increased its stake in IDVB Recycling Operations, joint venture of the company from existing 30% equity share capital to 50% equity share capital of IDVB by subscribing additional 4000 equity shares of Rs 10 each.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)