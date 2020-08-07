Mahindra & Mahindra reports consolidated net loss of Rs 97.62 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 37.32% to Rs 16321.34 crore

Net loss of Mahindra & Mahindra reported to Rs 97.62 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 894.11 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 37.32% to Rs 16321.34 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 26041.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.16321.3426041.0210.5613.19565.512545.89-597.621305.13-97.62894.11

