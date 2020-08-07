JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Birla Capital & Financial Services reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.11 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Business Standard

Mahindra & Mahindra reports consolidated net loss of Rs 97.62 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 37.32% to Rs 16321.34 crore

Net loss of Mahindra & Mahindra reported to Rs 97.62 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 894.11 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 37.32% to Rs 16321.34 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 26041.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales16321.3426041.02 -37 OPM %10.5613.19 -PBDT565.512545.89 -78 PBT-597.621305.13 PL NP-97.62894.11 PL

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, August 07 2020. 13:25 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU