Alembic consolidated net profit rises 140.67% in the June 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Alembic consolidated net profit rises 107.83% in the March 2020 quarter
Alembic standalone net profit rises 2.99% in the June 2020 quarter
Alembic Pharma climbs over 3% in two days
Alembic Pharmaceuticals to finalize issue price for QIP issue
USFDA inspects Alembic Pharmaceuticals' Panelav facility
-
Sales decline 48.56% to Rs 13.39 croreNet profit of Alembic rose 140.67% to Rs 88.52 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 36.78 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 48.56% to Rs 13.39 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 26.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales13.3926.03 -49 OPM %5.535.42 -PBDT3.472.82 23 PBT2.542.13 19 NP88.5236.78 141
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU