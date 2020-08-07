Alembic consolidated net profit rises 140.67% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 48.56% to Rs 13.39 crore

Net profit of Alembic rose 140.67% to Rs 88.52 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 36.78 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 48.56% to Rs 13.39 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 26.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.13.3926.035.535.423.472.822.542.1388.5236.78

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)