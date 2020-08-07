JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

JK Tyre records net loss of Rs 199 cr in June quarter
Business Standard

Alembic consolidated net profit rises 140.67% in the June 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 48.56% to Rs 13.39 crore

Net profit of Alembic rose 140.67% to Rs 88.52 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 36.78 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 48.56% to Rs 13.39 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 26.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales13.3926.03 -49 OPM %5.535.42 -PBDT3.472.82 23 PBT2.542.13 19 NP88.5236.78 141

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, August 07 2020. 12:42 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU