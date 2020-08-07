Sobha consolidated net profit declines 92.72% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 70.26% to Rs 350.00 crore

Net profit of Sobha declined 92.72% to Rs 6.60 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 90.60 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 70.26% to Rs 350.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1176.70 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.350.001176.7055.2619.3324.30159.905.40142.406.6090.60

