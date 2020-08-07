Sobha consolidated net profit declines 92.72% in the June 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Sobha consolidated net profit declines 55.25% in the March 2020 quarter
Bajaj Auto consolidated net profit declines 60.92% in the June 2020 quarter
Gujarat Petrosynthese consolidated net profit declines 92.12% in the March 2020 quarter
V-Guard Industries consolidated net profit declines 92.86% in the June 2020 quarter
Simbhaoli Sugars consolidated net profit declines 33.92% in the March 2020 quarter
-
Sales decline 70.26% to Rs 350.00 croreNet profit of Sobha declined 92.72% to Rs 6.60 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 90.60 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 70.26% to Rs 350.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1176.70 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales350.001176.70 -70 OPM %55.2619.33 -PBDT24.30159.90 -85 PBT5.40142.40 -96 NP6.6090.60 -93
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU