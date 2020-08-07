JUST IN
Sobha consolidated net profit declines 92.72% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 70.26% to Rs 350.00 crore

Net profit of Sobha declined 92.72% to Rs 6.60 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 90.60 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 70.26% to Rs 350.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1176.70 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales350.001176.70 -70 OPM %55.2619.33 -PBDT24.30159.90 -85 PBT5.40142.40 -96 NP6.6090.60 -93

First Published: Fri, August 07 2020. 12:56 IST

